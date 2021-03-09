Shares

Rubis Energy has transferred and rebranded the acquired Gulf Energy and KenolKobil petrol stations to the Rubis banner. This follows the unveil of 7 new rebranded petrol station at Ngong Racecourse, Karen, Matasia, Embakasi, Kimalat, Thika, and Karatina.

Rubis Energy Group Managing Director East Africa Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron said that the rebranding of the 220 petrol stations will sustain the accessibility of Rubis products.

“Globally, we have a strong petrol station networks of over 1,065 units and we hope to introduce the Kenyan customers to more of our products and services through the stations. As part of our strategy to establish our footprint in the country, we are looking at meeting our customers need of mobility, heating, and cooking through our petrol stations,” said Mr. Bergeron.

Mr. Bergeron added that Rubis’ strategy is to gradually bring the network of acquired petrol stations under one brand, while adhering to international standards of safety and environmentally-friendly practices.

Rubis Energy has also partnered with leading retail outlets within its petrol stations through restaurants, banking halls, outpatient clinics, garages, and ATMs. Last year, Rubis welcomed a partnership with French-inspired bakery and coffee shop Brioche in major towns.

The convenience store brand, RubiS Express, will provide world class convenience to motorists on the go, saving time and money. Motorists will continue to enjoy total control of their fuel-related expenses using the Rubis Card. The card is based on Smart Card technology, providing a convenient Bill Payment service.

Since its launch, Rubis Energy has committed Ksh. 98.7 billion ($900 million) to the storage, distribution and sale of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas in Kenya for the next five years. The petrol stations continue to create employment opportunities for Kenyans across all the 47 counties.