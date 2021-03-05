Shares

Textbook Centre (TBC) has opened its 10th branch at 680 Hotel, Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi. The Centre is a distributor of Cultural, Technological and other learning products, with branches in East and Central Africa.

The new branch is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its retail network to reach out to more customers. The move was informed by TBC’s need to increase its footprint and boost growth by increasing its customer base.

The CBD branch will provide an extensive selection of consumer and office products across education, general office and school stationery. Also available will be electronics, arts and toys with in store check-out options for both retail and wholesale consumers.

Commenting on the latest launch, TBC’s Managing Director Armand Houahu said, “We have an ambitious growth strategy to make cultural and educational materials available, affordable and accessible to Kenyans of all ages. To do this, we need to increase our footprint with retail branches as we continue to leverage our e-commerce capacity to access all learners, readers and artists across the region.”

“We believe in investing in retail outlets where our consumers live and are connected to personally and professionally. TBC not only has 57 years of experience in retail, but also has deep roots within the CBD with the founding branch being on Kijabe Street. We are confident we will uphold TBC’s commitment to putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do by providing each of them with a unique experience,” said TBC’s Head of Retail, Joy Okumu.

TBC currently operates nine other branches at Kijabe Street, Garden City Mall, Thika Road Mall, Two Rivers Mall, Village Market, The Junction, The Hub, Galleria Mall and Sarit Centre. TBC also has an E-Commerce platform available at where customers can make purchases.