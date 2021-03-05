Shares

Telecommunications company, Telkom Kenya, has reviewed its welcome offer for prepaid customers joining the network for the first time.

Every new Telkom Kenya prepaid customer will activate their newly acquired line with as little as Ksh. 20 airtime. After activation, the new customers will access 500MB of data per month for the first 3 months, with a minimal recharge of Ksh. 20. This added to a cross network voice rate of Ksh. 2 that is valid for 90 days. This voice rate will see new Telkom customers make calls for Ksh. 1.50 less, compared to the current Pay As You Go voice rate.

Telkom’s Director of Marketing, Eric Achola, said during the launch, “We welcome new subscribers to the Telkom family, to experience our voice and data propositions at an introductory offer, before they make an informed decision of their long term bundle of choice.”

Telkom’s pre-paid offering includes bundles and products including the Mzito bundle, the PAWA bundle, and the ShowMax Pro Mobile Data.

Telkom recently made an announcement about its partnership with Huawei, Infinix, Xiaomi and Tecno brands. This partnership was made with an aim to give its customers the option of taking advantage of a variety of competitively priced Internet-enabled devices, ranging between Ksh. 13,000-Ksh. 30,000.

Telkom provides integrated telecommunications solutions to individuals, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Government and large corporates in Kenya. The telco meets consumer needs, drawing from a diverse solutions suite that includes voice, data and connectivity, digital financial services, as well as network services. Its fibre optic infrastructure also enables it to be a major provider of wholesale traffic within the country and the region.