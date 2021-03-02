Shares

Emirates has announced that its Economy Class customers can now enjoy more personal space and privacy onboard. This is with the introduction of a new service that enables customers to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight.

The announcement comes after the Kenya national carrier, Kenya Airways, also launched a similar service.

These seats will be offered to all Economy Class customers holding a confirmed booking. Customers will not be able to pre-book empty seats, as these are subject to availability. Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from Ksh. 6,039 ($55) to Ksh. 18,117 ($165) per empty seat with applicable taxes depending on flight sector.

Emirates has introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the need for seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class. This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in same row), parents travelling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while travelling during pandemic times.

Listed below are Emirates seat product offers on Economy Class

Extra legroom seats : exit row seats offering additional space but subject to safety requirements;

: exit row seats offering additional space but subject to safety requirements; Twin seats : seats in a row of two at the back of Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft, and on the upper deck of Emirates’ 2-class Airbus A380 aircraft.

: seats in a row of two at the back of Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft, and on the upper deck of Emirates’ 2-class Airbus A380 aircraft. Preferred seats : seats in the first section of the cabin and on the upper deck of a two-class A380;

: seats in the first section of the cabin and on the upper deck of a two-class A380; Regular seats: all other Economy seats. These seats are offered for free or at a charge, depending on the customer’s Emirates Skywards membership tier, fare type, time to departure, and other special needs.

Emirates has also introduced generous discounts to help customers flying on essential trips take home what they need most. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.