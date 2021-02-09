Shares

Emirates has announced that its self-check-in kiosks at Dubai International Airport (DXB) have gone touchless, further enhancing the smart contactless journey for passengers travelling from Dubai.

The 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks can be solely controlled by personal mobile devices without touching the screens, providing a safe and convenient airport experience. The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. New services have also been added to allow passengers to make payments for extra purchases, such as additional baggage allowance, directly at the kiosks.

The self check-in kiosks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the experience in Dubai. The service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. More kiosks are planned to be launched for the First and Business Class check-in area.

Emirates has spared no effort in creating a smart contactless journey for its customers. Travellers can also choose to use its integrated biometric path to breeze through DXB. Using the latest facial biometric technology, Emirates passengers check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board their flights, simply by strolling through the airport.

Emirates has been using smart technology to ensure its customers travel safely and continues to invest in product and service to provide an unmatched travel experience on ground and on board.