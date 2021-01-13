Shares

UAE airline, Emirates, has today announced its much-awaited global ticket discounts to encourage Kenyan travelers to explore new destinations in the new year.

With these attractive offers, travelers in Kenya can look forward to various deals to key destinations in Emirates’ global network with the special Business Class and Economy Class fares.

The return ticket prices in Economy Class fares start at Ksh.36,000 (USD 360) to Dubai, Ksh.61,000 (USD 610) to London, Ksh.88,000 (USD 880) to New York, Ksh.106,000 (USD 1060) to Maldives and Ksh.84,500 (USD 845 to Kuala Lumpur. In addition, Business Class passengers can as well enjoy the discounted offering of Ksh.112,000 (USD 1120) to Dubai, Ksh.211,000 (USD 2110) to London, Ksh.3030 (USD 3030) to New York, Ksh.339,000 (USD 3390) to Maldives and Ksh.360,000 (USD 3600) to Kuala Lumpur.

The fares are available until January 25th, 2021 and are valid for travel from January 11th, 2020 to 15th June 2021. Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Bookings made from 3rd to 20th January 2021 for travel between 3rd January and 15th June 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to Ksh.2,000 (USD 20) for Economy Class flights; and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to Ksh. 4,000 (USD 40) for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

Emirates’ customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

The airline’s booking policies offer customers flexibility and assurance to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers also have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

All Emirates customers can also enjoy the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Emirates has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air. These measures include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers on board.