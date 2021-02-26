Shares

Toyota has announced an addition to their B2C and B2B car segment, by launching the Suzuki Vitara Brezza which will retail at Ksh. 2,677,000 (USD 24,380.69).

According to the 2020 KMI report, there was an increase in demand for SUVs, recording the highest sales of 980 units. With the new launch, Suzuki seeks to increase its market share by extending its product line to gain a competitive advantage.

“The Vitara Brezza comes at a time when consumers are keen on acquiring affordable vehicles that are fuel-efficient especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that saw fuel prices go high, loss of jobs, a shift in consumers’ lifestyles,” said Jagruti Joshi, Suzuki at Toyota Kenya Brand Manager while speaking at the launch.

The Brezza comes with a unique front grille, alloy wheels, and floating roof design for the best experience one could get from the compact SUV segment. The car also comes with rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ISOFIX (Child Seat Restraint System), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) as standard on all variants.

Additionally, the 1.5-liter petrol engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) gives a smooth drive with a maximum output 104HP/6000rpm while keeping up with fast-paced urban traffic.

Jagruti Joshi added customers who purchase the Vitara Brezza, will have the advantage of enjoying Toyota Kenya’s quality first-class service that will be accessible and efficient. All this, at a low maintenance cost from the dedicated and fully-fledged after-sales facilities nationally at Toyota branches and dealers.

Suzuki at Toyota Kenya has partnered with key banks to offer upto 90% financing. In addition, customers will also get a 3-year warranty or 100,000km to ensure first class service.