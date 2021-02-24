Shares

Buying a car is a long-term commitment. Therefore, there’s no room to make mistakes lest you end up regretting a very expensive choice. There are several ways you can buy a car in Kenya. Whether you choose to import, buy a used one locally or buy from a showroom, you have to keep some things in mind based on your preference, regulations, and needs.

Here are some;

1.Financing Option

Obviously, money is a huge factor to consider when choosing the ideal car. This should help you choose the kind of car you can afford and where to buy it from. For instance, if you’re on a tight budget, you can get good value for your money if you buy a used car locally. Some dealerships offer in-house financing options that can ease the burden of paying the full amount upfront. However, the most common way to finance a car purchase is through bank financing. If you choose this option, try to build your credit score with your bank so that you can increase your loan limit.

2. Seating Capacity

This is one of the essential things to consider when buying a car especially for people with large families. Ample seating capacity will save you from buying another car so as to fit everyone in it. Therefore, if you’re planning on buying a car for daily use, you should consider large cars such as vans and SUVs. They may cost more than saloon cars but they’re worth the extra money in the long run.

3. Spare Parts

Availability of spare parts is also one thing you should consider before buying a car. A car which does not have easily available spare parts will be a hassle to maintain in the long run as one has to resort to importing them yourself which can be expensive.

4. Year

According to the law in Kenya, one cannot import a vehicle that is older than 8 years. This means that if you’re importing a car in 2021, the vehicle’s manufacturing date shouldn’t be older than 2014. The regulations were put in place to ensure that vehicles coming into the country are road-worthy.

5. Mileage

Whether you’re importing or buying a car locally, it’s important to check the mileage before making a purchase. This will save you from buying a car that may break down every now and then. The lower the mileage the more reliable the car will be, therefore, you should look for a car that has less than 100,000 km in mileage as they’re more reliable.

6. Storage

Depending on the intended use, storage is an important factor that you should keep in mind while shopping for a car. For road trip enthusiasts, having a car that can fit your luggage and road trip gear is a necessity. Similarly, things like cupholders, door panels, seat sleeves come in handy when driving for long or short distances.

7. Technology

As technology advances, cars are becoming more exciting to drive. Car technology range from convenient to luxurious. Most newer makes come with basic technology such as reverse camera, parking assist, and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, some high-end cars come with technology that creates a luxurious experience such as heated seats, cruise control, and lane departure warning.

8. Insurance

This is the first thing you should sort out when buying a car since you can’t drive a car without insurance. Being that comprehensive insurance is calculated based on the value of the car, ensure to consider this when shopping for a car. To avoid a situation whereby one drives an expensive car but can only afford a third party cover which offers can only compensate third parties. Also, look for a company that offers the best deal with the best cover.

9. Fuel Economy

Being that fuel in this country has become an expensive commodity, make sure you can afford to maintain the car you intend on buying. It can be costly to maintain a car that needs fueling constantly. Therefore, always do your research on a car’s fuel economy. You may be able to afford the purchase price but struggle to keep it running due to its high fuel consumption. This is why you see some people only driving their cars on weekends and at the end of the month.

10. Trade-In

If you had a car before, you should consider doing a trade-in. This could cushion the cost of purchase and you can get a better car than what you had budgeted for. Many dealerships accept trade-ins so try to do a comparison on which one offers the best price.