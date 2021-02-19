Shares

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) Partners have received awards across 4 categories, for outstanding achievement. This was during a recent CCNA first virtual annual partner conference themed Resilience to Thrive.

UNOMAT Kenya and Mitsumi Distribution are among Kenyan companies that made the list of winners. These were in Pro Video Best Performance and G-series Best Performance categories respectively.

The partner network, spanning 40 countries, was commended for its determination, dedication and resilience to all the external challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 shifted us to look at business through a new lens, as we treaded unchartered territory across the globe.

Partners were recognized for adding value to Canon’s business, showing outstanding achievements and increasing market share.

The four categories across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) sectors consisted of:

Best Performance award

Special Recognition

Developing Region Business Group (DRBG) Win of the Month

President’s award.

Delta Trading Company, Egypt, received the prestigious President’s Award. They recently joined the Canon Partner family with a vision to grow their business and penetrate the Graphic Art market in partnership with a strong brand like Canon. They aligned their focus and strategy with Canon’s on the high-end product models and with their service approach was able to make inroads into the Egyptian market.

“In 2020 there were challenges and difficulties but at the same time, it ushered in new learnings. With the African spirit of resilience, we were able to reboot, restart and reset our batteries, to achieve the market potential that exists for Canon in African markets,” said Mr. Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

Partners who were also appreciated, received awards as follows:

Best Performance Awards

2020 Mirrorless Best Performance Award – was awarded to BSS Trading and Silicon21, for engaging and capturing the growing Mirrorless market in Egypt. 2020 Pro Video Best Performance Award – was awarded to UNOMAT, Kenya and Nigeria. UNOMAT was able to engage with specialized Pro dealers with a clear focus on Customer needs. 2020 G-series Best Performance Award – was awarded to Mitsumi Distribution Kenya, who have used their strength and experience in the market to capture the demand of the Kenya market. DIMS Best Performance Award – was awarded to Systhen, Morocco, who along with the Canon team was able to engage and capture the growing DIMS market. Office Colors Unit Best Performance Award – was awarded to Japan motors, Ghana who has shown a strong commitment to drive Office business growth in Ghana. LFP Units Best Performance Award – was awarded to Carol Buro, West Africa, who has a demonstrated a strong focus on value product across Africa.

Special recognition Awards

B2C Special Recognition Award – was awarded to Sabi Systems, Algeria that despite multiple contests within Algeria managed the business and stood strong against all challenges. B2B Special Recognition Award – was awarded to Gabon Meca, Gabon a historical Canon partner with a sales team integrating a strong service team who implement eMaintenance for DS and of eServices.

Developing Region Business Group (DRBG) Win of the Month Awards