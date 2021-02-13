Shares

Equity Banque Commercial du Congo (Equity BCDC) has launched its new identity, following the successful merger of Equity Bank Congo (EBC) and Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC), to form Equity BCDC.

Speaking during the launch of the new brand identity, Former Managing Director of Equity Bank Congo, Celestin Muntuabu said, “Today marks a historic event in our country, when two legendary banks, with diverse strengths have come together to form a bigger and stronger bank for the Congolese people. The bank will be in a position to extend small loans to enable young people and small-scale traders to grow their businesses and their dreams, becoming key players in our economy.”

Mr. Muntuabu also said that, “For the majority of Congolese who have to work everyday to earn a living, they won’t have to worry about making time to go to the bank to open a bank account. Equity BCDC has rolled out digital banking including mobile banking making banking something you do anywhere, anytime.”

Combined with a rich history of over 112 years of serving corporate clients, the bank boasts of expertise and experience in corporate banking. To deepen the relationship with our corporate customers and deliver them an enhanced banking experience, Equity BCDC will extend ecosystem banking to our corporate clients, providing them with an end-to-end management system for their finances and those of their ecosystem value chains, thus bringing seamless and optimized operations to their businesses.

Mr. Yves Cuypers, former Managing Director of BCDC commented that, “The transition of the merger was very smooth, from the transaction agreement in August, to the migration to Equity’s core banking system, and now today we unveil the new identity”. The process has been seamless thanks to the support from Government”.

Mr. Cuypers thanked Banque Centrale du Congo, other regulators, and the Government through the Ministry of Portfolio for facilitating and approving the merger of the two entities.

Equity Group Holdings CEO, Dr. James Mwangi said, “The new identity reflects the prosperous future we envision for the DRC and its people. One which communicates our global capability, strong heritage, innovative culture and agile business model in order to serve as a vehicle for social and economic transformation for the people of DRC.”