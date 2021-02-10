Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Kenyan market since it rebranded from Barclays Bank. The event, held at their Queensway Branch, was anchored on the theme We are One with You.

The Absa Queensway Branch has been newly refurbished to suit the customer traffic. The warm reception and glass finish enhance the modern touch in the banking hall. One feature that stands out in the new Branch is the Absa wall of possibilities. The wall gives customers walking in a unique opportunity to pin ideas which stand a chance to be actualized by the bank.

As part of Absa Bank’s efforts to support and give back to the society, the Bank has been involved in the following

According to Absa Bank Chair, Mr. Charles Muchene, the pandemic has promoted innovation and the bank has responded to it by providing digital channels that their customers can use to access the bank’s services. “We focused our humanitarian and business interventions towards lightening the burden for our customers, our colleagues and the country at large. With commendable foresight and nimbleness, we continue to navigate this disruptive whirlwind of currents and undercurrents guided by our strategy that was inspired by the go-getter spirit of our customers,” Mr. Muchene.

In its first year of operation, Absa Bank launched its Absa One Account, which offers zero monthly maintenance fees and guaranteed 0.3% monthly cash-back on Absa debit card usage. Customers also get to enjoy unsecured loans with higher loan limits and a longer repayment period.

On his part, Absa Kenya Managing Director Mr. Jeremy Awori stated, “Over the next year, we plan to invest Ksh. 1.6 billion in over 60 different technology projects. The projects are all aimed at transforming our customer experience. I would like to emphasize our commitment to improve customer service, to make it faster and better. Absa will continue to invest in and empower our customers. We also supported customers with loan holidays which were extended to over 50 thousand customers. We also continued lending to our customers to support their businesses during the pandemic.”

Absa reiterated their commitment is setting the pace in the banking sector by advancing their technology and service delivery.