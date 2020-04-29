Absa Bank Kenya partners with Minet to launch Covid-19 wellness care hotline

Shares

As the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues, there are those who have been put in quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. However, there have been concerns over their mental health issues as these people find themselves in unfamiliar territory separated from their loved ones.

The restriction of movement that has been implemented by the government has also impacted people’s lifestyles, increasing the instances of child abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse and other psychological problems.

In light of this, Absa Bank Kenya PLC has partnered with health insurance provider Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers to provide psychosocial support to affected Kenyans through a care line dubbed the Covid-19 Wellness Care Line. This programme will initially be rolled out to those in quarantine facilities, isolation centers, their families and health care workers.

However, anyone who is experiencing psychological distress can reach the Covid-19 Wellness Care Line through *202*04# and their counselors will provide the support that you may require.

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori, had this to say, “During these difficult times, Kenyans need access to additional help in order to cope with the mental and emotional distress of the pandemic, especially those in vulnerable and stressful situations. Our partnership with Minet will enable us to connect those who need psychosocial support with experts who will walk through this journey with them and their loved ones. We are going through a tough time as a country, and as Absa, we remain committed to being an active force for good in the communities that we operate in, and we are working with like-minded organizations like Minet to help those affected get through the current situation.”