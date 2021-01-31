Shares

Kenya’s film The Letter has been named in the list of eligible films for this year’s Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

The nominees for the awards will be announced on February 9, 2021 ahead of the Oscars Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for April 25, 2021.

The Kenya Film Commission has previously selected The Letter as the country’s official entry for the Oscars’ best international film category. The Letter is a film by producer-director duo Christopher King and Maia Lekow.