Shares

Watford FC has confirmed the signing of Under-23 midfielder Henry Ochieng, until the end of the 2020–21 season.

Having spent time at West Ham and Leyton Orient’s academies, Ochieng made his senior debut for the O’s in November 2016, as an 81st-minute substitute in Orient’s 1–0 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion U23 in the EFL Trophy. He was later released by Leyton Orient in March 2018.

The 22-year-old has since featured for Braintree Town, Welwyn Garden City, Wingate and Finchley and was most recently with Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Born to Kenyan parents, Ochieng was raised in Ilford and attended St. Aubyn’s School in Woodford Green and later Forest School in Walthamstow in England. He started his career with local junior side Buckhurst Hill before being spotted and signed by the youth team at West Ham United in 2009.

Ahead of the 2018–19 season, Ochieng signed for newly promoted National League club Braintree Town. He made five appearances for the Iron before joining Welwyn Garden City on 28 March 2019 and later joined Wingate & Finchley for the 2019–20 season. On 30 January 2020, it was announced by Wingate & Finchley that Ochieng had been sold for an undisclosed fee to League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City, returning to professional football following 31 appearances for the club. The following day, Cork City officially announced the signing of Ochieng.

Ochieng was later called up by the Kenya national football team, Harambee Stars, for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in November 2018, but the match was later cancelled. He instead made his debut for Kenya U23 against Mauritius on 14 November 2018 in 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualification.

Ochieng is the second Kenyan footballer currently playing in England, after Clarke Oduor who plays for Championship club Barnsley.