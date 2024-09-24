Shares

TakaTaka ni Mali has been appointed as Kenya’s ambassador to the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) Conference 2024.

As an ISWA ambassador, TakaTaka ni Mali will represent Kenya’s waste management industry on the global stage, gaining access to the world’s network for promoting sustainable and professional waste management practices.

TakaTaka ni Mali has also led a delegation of waste management stakeholders from the East African region to the ISWA Conference 2024. A first-ever East African Plenary Session, titled The Role of Technology & Innovation in Waste Management, will be hosted at the event.

Global municipal solid waste is projected to rise from 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, according to ISWA.

The EAC has made strides in promoting proper waste management, the sector remains largely unregulated, posing significant challenges to the effectiveness of policies like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Engaging with global leaders at ISWA presents an invaluable opportunity to learn on best policy practices and adopt proven solutions to transform waste into wealth for a sustainable future.

In his comments, East Africa Business Council (EABC) Ag. Executive Director Adrian Raphael Njau said, “Solid waste management provides a massive opportunity to bridge the unemployment gap in East Africa if stakeholders can come together to initiate structured systems for proper waste collection and recycling.”

Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) CEO, Henry Ochieng, emphasized the urgent need to address poor waste management, stating, “We recognize the severe impact it has on both the environment and the economy. Engaging with global leaders in waste management gives us the chance to adopt innovative techniques that can revolutionize the sector within the East African Community. We are ready to embrace change and elevate our region’s socio-economic standing.”

Joyce Gachugi Waweru, CEO of Packaging Producer Responsibility Organisation (PAKPRO), echoed this sentiment, stressing that opportunities to leverage financing, technology and social inclusivity for our waste collectors is critical for the country and East African region. While we’ve made strides, our sector still faces inequalities, from low recovery and recycling technologies and infrastructure to consumer responsibility in proper waste disposal. This conference is a critical learning opportunity and a platform for us to collaboratively develop strategic plans for better and sustainable waste management in Kenya,” concluded Mrs. Waweru.