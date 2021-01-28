Shares

What’s life without entertainment? Well, we got to see that firsthand last year after the entertainment scene took a hit following the coronavirus pandemic. Most production houses had to cancel any upcoming movie premiers while others postponed them indefinitely. Luckily, things are slowly returning to normalcy and we can look forward to an array of movies this year.

Here are some movies that will be premiering this year.

1. Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie is far from your typical romantic movie. For starters, it’s shot entirely in black and white. The characters also have a very passionate love-hate relationship and don’t hide it from each other. After coming home from a premier, the couple gets into an argument that unearths all the skeletons in their closets. It promises to be an entertaining flick, jam-packed with drama and romance. With the talented John David Washington and Zendaya as the leads, we can expect nothing less than entertaining. Premiers on 5th February 2021.

2. Coming 2 America

This highly anticipated movie follows the famous 1988 film about a young African prince who escapes an arranged marriage in his Kingdom of Zamunda to find his queen in America. Eventually, he returns to his kingdom after the woman he pursued in America turned down his marriage proposal. However, his mother arranges for Lisa to fly to their kingdom and marry the Prince. The two live happily ever after until now. In Coming 2 America, the Prince finds out he had a son in America and seeks to groom him as the next crown prince according to his father’s wishes. Premiers on 5th March 2021.

3. Black Widow

Though the first Black Widow movie received mixed reactions, Scarlett Johansson returns to play her role as the Black Widow in this movie proving her critics wrong. The Russian spy turned Avenger is on a new mission to confront an evil organization from her past and destroy it before becoming an Avenger. She teams up with her sister who also trained with her as a Black Widow to take down the organization. Premiers on 1st May 2021.

4. Godzilla Vs. Kong

It’s always a challenge when directors decide to remake a timeless classic like Godzilla or King Kong. However, they’ve taken a different route and merged these two hit movies to create a thrilling storyline. Godzilla Vs. Kong takes place during an era when giant creatures roamed the world. Top officials decide to use Kong so as to defeat the monsters resulting in an epic fight between Kong and Godzilla. However, the humans realize they might have a bigger problem on their hands and decide to find where the giant creatures originated from so as to save humanity. Premiers on 21st May 2021.

5. F9

It’s great to see the Fast & Furious gang back in action. Fast & Furious 9 picks up from where it left off. We can expect to see the usual familiar faces of Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese, and Michelle Rodriguez who have been part of the franchise since its inception. Mia (Jordana Brewster) who left with Brian, played by the late Paul Walker, in Fast & Furious 7 will be making a comeback and John Cena will also feature in the movie. It’s safe to say this one will be worth a watch. Premiers 28th May 2021.

6. Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad was one of the biggest movies of 2016 and this one only promises to be better. The plot remains the same as the squad goes on a new mission to reduce their prison sentence. They have to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments. As usual, it’s a roller-coaster ride that promises to keep its viewers on the edge of their seats. Premiers on 6th August 2021.

7. A Quiet Place: Part II

Wondering what happened to the Abbott family? Well, we might know by the end of the year. A Quiet Place: Part II was supposed to premiere early last year but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. However, a premiere date has been set for late this year. After their town was invaded by killer creatures, they were forced to look for shelter while staying silent so as to not attract the creatures. They run into other survivors who help them remain under the radar. Premiers on 17th September 2021.