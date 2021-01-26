Shares

Money transfer service Taptap Send has announced the launch of its services to Kenya. The service will enable people in the diaspora, particularly in the UK and Europe to send money to their loved ones instantly straight to M-PESA mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

Since its inception in 2018, Taptap Send has moved tens of millions of dollars and reached hundreds of thousands of customers.

Taptap Send is live in seven European countries, supporting payments into Senegal, Mali, Zambia, Guinea, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, and Bangladesh; with lots more countries launching soon.

Remittance makes up a significant part of Africa’s main source of currency, contributing to above 5% of GDP in 15 African countries. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, more than ever Africans have leaned into providing support back home through affordable digital finance platforms including Taptap Send. These remittances help thousands of Kenyan families pay for essential needs such as food, healthcare, household bills and education.

In line with the UN sustainability goal of reducing the cost of transfers to less than 3% of migrant remittance costs by 2030, Taptap Send has contributed to this by providing the opportunity for migrants from the UK to send money home within this threshold since 2018.

The Taptap Send app is available for download in the UK on the Apple Store and Google play store for free. New customers can receive an additional Ksh. 754 (£5) on their first send by using the code PRESS.