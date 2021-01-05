Shares

Mobile money transaction is big business in Kenya with the best known platform being M-PESA. M-PESA was launched in 2007 by Kenya’s mobile telecommunications company, Safaricom.

M-PESA allows users to deposit, withdraw, and transfer money easily with a mobile device. All you need is a Safaricom line that is activated for M-PESA.

With additional services such as M-Shwari and Lipa Na M-PESA, it is hard to see users moving to any other platform. However, there are other mobile money platforms in Kenya that you can use as alternatives to Safaricom M-PESA.

1. T-Kash

T-Kash is a product of Telkom Kenya and allows users to access various mobile money services. To access the service, all you need is a Telkom Kenya line that is activated for T-Kash.

The services that you can access on T-Kash include;

1. Send and receive money to and from all networks in Kenya.

2. Deposit and withdraw money.

3. Shop at registered Merchant outlets.

4. Pay your utility bills.

5. Buy airtime for your line and other Telkom customers.

6. Buy Telkom data bundles directly without having to buy airtime.

T-Kash charges are as follows;

TRANSACTION LIMIT IN KSH TRANSACTION TYPE & CUSTOMER CHARGE Minimum Maximum Transfer to registered

T-kash Customers Transfer to registered other networks Transfer to unregistered Customers Withdrawal 1 49 FREE Free N/A N/A 50 100 FREE Free N/A 10 101 200 FREE 5 36 26 201 500 FREE 10 36 26 501 1,000 FREE 15 41 26 1,001 1,500 20 20 46 26 1,501 2,500 35 35 61 26 2,501 3,500 45 45 93 48 3,501 5,000 55 55 120 65 5,001 7,500 65 65 145 80 7,501 10,000 85 85 190 105 10,001 15,000 90 90 245 155 15,001 20,000 90 90 265 175 20,001 35,000 100 100 285 185 35,001 50,000 100 100 N/A 265 50,001 150,000 100 100 N/A 295

CUSTOMER PAYBILL Customer Transaction Charges Tariff T-kash Bands Minimum Maximum Charges 1 0 50 Free 2 51 100 Free 3 101 200 20 4 201 499 20 5 500 999 20 6 1,000 1,499 25 7 1,500 2,499 25 8 2,500 3,499 45 9 3,500 4,999 45 10 5,000 7,499 70 11 7,500 9,999 70 12 10,000 34,999 100 13 35,000 49,999 180 14 50,000 150,000 190

2. Equitel

Equitel is a product of Equity Bank. To use the service, you are required to have an Equity Bank account and your Equitel account will be linked to your bank account. Equitel works through a SIM card which Equity customers can get from their bank branches.

Equitel customers can send and withdraw money though an Equitel agent. They can also send money to other Equitel customers + customers on other networks plus send to bank accounts via Pesalink or RTGS.

The charges for Equitel are as follows;

Send to Airtel Money / Safaricom M_PESA Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Total Charge 100 34.10 (Maximum Charge) 101 500 38.50 (Maximum Charge) 501 1 1,000 44.00 (Maximum Charge) 1,001 1,500 49.50 (Maximum Charge) 1,501 2,500 60.50 (Maximum Charge) 2,501 35,000 60.50 (Maximum Charge)

Sending to other bank account – PESALINK Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Total Charge 10 500 0.00 (Maximum Charge) 501 10000 37.00 (Maximum Charge) 10001 50000 62.00 (Maximum Charge) 50001 100,000 87.00 (Maximum Charge) 100,001 200,000 112.00 (Maximum Charge) 200,001 500,000 137.00 (Maximum Charge) 500,001 999,999 162.00 (Maximum Charge)

Sending to other bank account – RTGS Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Total Charge to customer (tax incl) 1 100,000 300.00

Maximum per day: Ksh. 500, 000

Maximum per transaction: Ksh. 100, 000

Sending to Equity bank account – RTGS Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Total Charge to customer (tax incl) 1 300,000 0

Maximum per day: Ksh. 1,000,000

Maximum per transaction: Ksh. 300, 000

Cash withdrawal charge Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Total Charge 100 2,500 27.50 (Maximum Charge) 2,501 5,000 49.50 (Maximum Charge) 5,001 10,000 82.50(Maximum Charge) 10,001 20,000 159.50 (Maximum Charge) 20,001 35,000 187.00 (Maximum Charge) 35,001 50,000 214.50 (Maximum Charge) 50,001 100,000 242.00 (Maximum Charge)

3. Airtel Money

Airtel Money is a mobile money product by Airtel Kenya. To access the service, users are required to have an Airtel Kenya line that is activated for Airtel Money.