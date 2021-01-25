Shares

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) in partnership with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Rwanda Chamber of Tourism (RCOT) have signed a partnership to boost business development and leisure travel.

The deal came through with the facilitation of East African Tourism Platform (EATP) in a bid to boost tourism in the EAC Region, through enhanced cooperation between the partners.

The partnership was signed in the presence of Ms. Agnes Mucuha – the Chief Executive Officer for KATA, Fred Odek – the EATP Chairman, Amb. Richard Masozera – Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kenya (representing RDB and RCOT) and Robert Okumu – RwandAir Country Manager Kenya.

As part of the program, the partners will collaborate to address challenges faced by the EAC region travel industry. They will also work through a range of solutions and initiatives to help the sector transform their businesses, pivot to new audiences, and boost regional travel.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the various fields and activities of common interests, including;

To provide opportunities for exchanging knowledge, expertise, and best practices about travel.

Promote the exchange of familiarization visits between Kenya and Rwanda.

Encourage tourists flows between Kenya and Rwanda.

Share the countries respective calendar of events for stakeholders information and attendance.

Engage other similar counterparts from various African regional blocks in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area spirit.

Travel and Tourism is a vital aspect of Kenya-Rwanda bilateral cooperation. Kenya is already one of the most popular destinations in Africa for Rwandese visitors and continues to attract more visitors every year. Equally, Kenyans have been increasingly choosing Rwanda as their regional destination of choice with the City of Kigali and other in-country destinations on a list of places to visit by Kenyans.

Robert Okumu, RwandAir’s Country Manager for Kenya, while pledging his support for the partnership said, “RwandAir will be the Title Sponsor for the Air Tickets during the familiarization trips to Rwanda facilitating the much-needed product knowledge and experience,”

On her end, Hon. Clare Akamanzi, CEO Rwanda Development Board said, “We are very excited about this cooperation and look forward to working more closely across the board with all the players in the travel and tourism industry. Kenya and Rwanda are already one of the most popular destinations for the growing regional tourism market.”