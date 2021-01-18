Shares

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is set to premiere on Showmax on 29th January 2021, with new episodes being available every Friday.

RHOD is the 24th international, and second South African instalment of The Real Housewives franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, in over 10 regions in the United States. The new show is set to build on the popularity of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which was one of the 10 most streamed local series on Showmax in 2019.

RHOD will replace the Showmax Original reality series Uthando Lodumo, following Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s traditional and white weddings, which had been delayed by Covid-19 until public weddings are possible again.

Lavish lifestyles, high fashion and parenting challenges will certainly be on the RHOD menu, while showcasing the business side of these Ethekwini queens.

Nonkanyiso Conco owns beauty brand Laconco Naturals, and is the bride of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

owns beauty brand Laconco Naturals, and is the bride of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Ayanda Ncwane is CEO of Ncwane Communications and president of The Africa Gospel Awards, and widow of gospel legend Sfiso.

is CEO of Ncwane Communications and president of The Africa Gospel Awards, and widow of gospel legend Sfiso. Sorisha Naidoo is the wife of billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy, and a former Miss India South Africa. She imports around 25 beauty products through her company SSBO.

is the wife of billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy, and a former Miss India South Africa. She imports around 25 beauty products through her company SSBO. Kgomotso Ndungane is married to former Springbok Odwa, and owns an events and floral business, Oak Celebrations. She recently launched her own luxury home, body and bath product line, Lelapa.

is married to former Springbok Odwa, and owns an events and floral business, Oak Celebrations. She recently launched her own luxury home, body and bath product line, Lelapa. Nonku Williams , a divorced mom of three, is founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery and has business interests in construction.

, a divorced mom of three, is founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery and has business interests in construction. Annie Ludick owns Durban’s luxury beauty salon Annaesthetic, as well as an events and marketing company and a dance agency. She is planning her white wedding to Durban businessman Kgolo Mthembu, in April.

“The Real Housewives of Durban is going to feel like Kwa Mam’Mkhize to the power of six. We know 1Magic viewers were looking forward to this, so the late schedule change was a difficult call to make. We encourage 1Magic viewers who’re not Showmax subscribers yet to sign up to not miss out,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video.

The show will be directed by Emmy Award winner Lee Doig and Valen’tino Mathibela (Lebo M – Coming Home, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Survivor SA, The Voice SA).

RHOD will be available in more than 40 African countries, and will join the list of other popular reality shows on Showmax like Being Bonang, and Date my Family.