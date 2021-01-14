Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has announced planned partnership with Google, to integrate Stadia, a game streaming app, into its latest smart TVs. The partnership will see LG become the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS.

Stadia on LG TVs will allow customers to instantly play over 130 Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by our customers,Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we are making an early commitment to the platform,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

Games can be purchased individually or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution. LG’s premium gaming on its state-of-the-art displays is made even more compelling with support for 4k and 5.1 surround sound for Stadia Pro users.

Content on LG OLED TVs; both streaming and externally stored, benefit from the display’s fast response time and outstandingly low input lag without loss in picture quality.

With the LG OLED TVs, the expected launch of the new LG QNED Mini LED TVs in the country later this year, LG is changing the game by offering their devices’ perfect-for-gaming superior features.