British model, Naomi Campbell, has been named as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, after a meeting presided by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala.

Magical Kenya helps with exploration and discovery of the untold wealth of destinations and experiences available to visitors. On the Magical Kenya website, visitors are presented with diverse and niche product offers with endless opportunities for relaxation, culture, incentive, adventure, coast, sports safaris and community tourism.

The government also recently announced that the tourism sector will be among the first beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country in early February this year, promising a healthy recovery of the tourism sector. The sector offers tourists magical experiences; from hand feeding giraffes, to adopting orphaned elephants to taking breathtaking balloon safaris at dawn. The big 5, beautiful diversity of landscapes, animals, bird and plant life and fascinating cultures. White Sandy beaches on the East African coast and more than 45 National parks and reserves.

Following the appointment, CS Balala said in a statement, “We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand.”

Campbell on her end, applauded the government for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast including the upgrading of Malindi Airport to international standards.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite gold professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” she said.