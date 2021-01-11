Shares

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has made it easier to register, check NHIF status and make payment via USSD.

Through NHIF, Kenyans are able to access medical services in various private and public hospitals in Kenya. NHIF registers all eligible members from both the formal and informal sector. For those in the formal sector, it is compulsory to be a member. For those in the informal sector and retirees, membership is open and voluntary.

Formal sector employees’ contributions are deducted and remitted to the Fund by their employers.For members under the voluntary category, they pay Ksh. 500 per month (Ksh. 6,000 per annum). For those in formal employment, contributions are made as per their income.

One can self-register for NHIF membership using the NHIF USSD number, mobile phone application or on the NHIF self-care portal. The Requirements for registration are National ID Number, date of birth and mobile phone number.

Please note that the deadline of monthly contributions is the 9th day of every month.

NHIF USSD to access healthcare services (registration and payment)

For new members , you can dial *155# from Safaricom, Airtel, Equitel or Telkom Lines and register as an NHIF member. After registration you will get NHIF member number by SMS. You will now be able to access NHIF selfcare services which include payment of monthly contributions, payment of penalties and arrears. You will also be able to select a hospital(s) of your choice for the main member and the dependants. (children will require a birth certificate copy, while spouses will require proof of an affidavit or marriage certificate) You can change the selected hospital for each member at any time.

To pay via M-Pesa follow these simple steps

Select the PayBill option. Enter Business no.: Type in 200222. Enter a/c no.: Type in contributor’s National Identity Number. Enter amount: Type in the amount you wish to contribute. Enter PIN. Confirm all details are correct then press OK.

To check NHIF status via SMS: