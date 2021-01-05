Shares

Budget airline, Jambojet, has today announced a 3-day sale offering 10,000 seats at a discounted rate of Ksh. 2,100 as a way to start the new year.

The offer applies to Jambojet’s domestic destinations; Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani) and from its main hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The sale is part of the #NowTravelReady campaign, and will run from 5th January to 7th January 2021. The tickets will be valid for local travel between 11th January and 20th March 2021.

Jambojet has recently also been running another campaign to reward its customers, dubbed the #12daysofchristmas since December last year, aimed at encouraging domestic travel.

“Throughout 2020, we provided our customers with attractive incentives to encourage them to fly in the new normal. As we start the new year, we remain committed to providing affordable, safe and reliable experience with the customer at the centre of everything we do,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

The airline has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30% of whom are first time flyers, since its inception in 2014. It also recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.

Customers can book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including their official website, Progressive Web App, sales offices, call center and their preferred travel agents.

In August 2018, the airline was ranked top airline in Africa with the youngest fleet by global aviation intelligence provider, ch-aviation, and is also IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit registration).