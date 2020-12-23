Shares

Facebook, has released its 2020 Year in Review: Highlights, a document showcasing some of its key investments and work across Africa in 2020. The document was supported by an animated video celebrating and showcasing a few people across Africa, rising against the challenges poised by the happenings of this year. The campaign aims to highlight the successes, strength and resilience of its users, whilst reinforcing Facebook’s ongoing commitment to the region.

Speaking at the release, Kojo Boakye, Director of Public Policy, Africa said, “As Facebook, we remain committed to the continent, and our 2020 highlights reinforce just some of these investments and the impact we’ve been able to have by supporting the growing ecosystems of developers, SMBs, creatives, and many other communities.”

Some of the key 2020 Year in Review: Highlights include: