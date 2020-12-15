Shares

Technological advancement has seen the rise of cashless transactions something which has really taken off during the Covid-19 pandemic as people were discouraged from using cash. Nowadays, cashless transactions and in this case M-PESA offers such convenience that a majority of the people me included have gotten so used to it that it just feels strange paying for services with cash.

Small businesses like the boda boda riders and the mama mboga have not been left behind in this wave. But rather than using the Lipa na M-PESA option they prefer to have the money sent directly to their phone numbers for their own reasons. However, this creates a problem in that their personal funds get mixed up with business funds which hinders record keeping among other things.

However, this is a thing of the past as Safaricom has launched Pochi la Biashara to enable these small businesses enjoy the benefits of cashless payments.

Here are 7 reasons why a small business needs to sign up;

Simple Sign-Up Process

When signing up for Lipa na M-PESA, there is a bit of paperwork involved something which has served to discourage the small business owners from taking it up. However, with Pochi la Biashara, there is no paperwork required whatsoever, all you need to do is dial *334# and follow the prompts to start using the service all from the comfort of your business or home for that matter.

Separation of funds

When running a business, it is wise to separate business and personal funds. This helps a businessperson to be able to do bookkeeping to determine whether they are making profits or losses. In the current situation where say the boda boda riders are paid directly to their personal M-PESA wallets, it is easy for them to dip into the business income for personal use something which might lead to the collapse of the business.

No Reversals Without Consent

The reversal option was meant to help those who had sent funds to the wrong number be able to easily recover their funds. However, when it comes to small businesses that usually operate without using Lipa Na M-PESA, this has become a thorn in their flesh. This is because some unscrupulous customers have formed the habit of reversing the payment as soon as they get the goods or service leaving the business owner counting losses.

However, with Pochi La Biashara, once a payment has been made, it cannot be reversed without the proprietor’s consent much like Lipa Na M-PESA.

Privacy

Once a customer makes a payment to a Pochi La Biashara account, the business owner is not able to see their number. This is unlike the current situation where once you pay someone directly into their M-PESA wallet, they are able to see your number. In some situations, this has led to unwanted calls and even harassment for some of our ladies a situation which is not ideal.

As such, as a businessperson, Pochi La Biashara will serve to boost your client’s confidence in you being that their privacy will be guaranteed even when they make a payment.

Selling Airtime

Given the state of our economy, everyone needs a side hustle including the Mama mbogas and boda boda riders. Pochi La Biashara enables these small businesses to sell airtime and get a 5% commission on the value of the airtime sold thus allowing them to get an additional source of income. How cool is that?

Fuliza

Fuliza which is an overdraft facility from Safaricom has been a saving grace in those times when one needs to pay for something, but their funds are limited. This has created a bit of a challenge for the businesspeople who are usually paid through their M-PESA wallets as the overdraft is usually deducted as soon as the funds hit the account. This has led to a new trend where the businessperson gives you an alternate number to use to pay them which in my opinion is just hectic.

However, with Pochi la Biashara, one can forget all these shenanigans as funds paid through the service cannot be deducted to settle your Fuliza facility. I am sure this will give a lot of businesspeople peace of mind.

Minimal Charges

Given the fact that Pochi la Biashara is meant to benefit small business owners, it does not have unnecessary charges that sometimes deter one from taking up such a service. For example, when a customer is making a payment, all they are charged is the sending fee for the amount with the business owner not paying a dime.

Also, when withdrawing funds from an agent, all the Mama mboga will be charged is the kawaida withdrawal fee for the amount just like when using their personal M-PESA wallets. How about that?