LG Electronics in partnership with Opalnet Limited have donated PuriCare wearable air purifiers worth Kshs 5 million to the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) for further distribution to medical workers at the COVID-19 frontline.

The LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier utilizes two H13 HEPA filters which prevent up to 99.95 percent of harmful airborne matter such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens from entering the respiratory system. Designed after extensive ergonomic facial analysis to fit snugly on most adult faces, LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier minimizes air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The built-in rechargeable 820mAh battery delivers up to eight hours of operation at low speed and two hours on the highest setting. And because key components such as filters, inner cover, face guard, ear straps and strap extenders are easy to remove or replace, the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier is easy to keep hygienically clean.

the air purifier is fitted with LG’s UVnano sanitization technology to eliminate 99.99 percent of harmful germs in just 30 minutes using UV-C LED lights. The case can also remove moisture from internal components caused by the wearer’s breath, charge the device from empty to full in just two hours and even send a notification to a smartphone via the LG ThinQ™ app when filters need replacing.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim, had this to say, “We strongly believe that the protection of our doctors is a fundamental aspect in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Kenya. We have used the latest of LG’s air care technology to create high-performance filters and sensor-controlled fans to ensure the air purifiers provide clean air and optimal breathing comfort anywhere, anytime.”