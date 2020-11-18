Huawei Y series smartphones have proved to be very popular in the Kenyan market. The phones are available at different price points, from the affordable to the mid-range.
The Huawei Y9a was launched in the Kenyan market in October this year and it is available at Ksh. 30,999. I got to test drive the phone and here are my thoughts on it.
Out of the box
- Huawei Y9a
- Charger plug
- USB cable
- Earphones
- Screen protector
- Back cover
- Manual
Huawei Y9a specifications
Dimensions: 6.44 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches
Weight: 197 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.63 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Quad camera set up
64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP
Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black
The processor and the RAM comes quite handy especially when you are running heavy apps. I liked that I was able to run multiple heavy apps and the phone still worked pretty well. I think the absence of a lot of bloatware helps create an experience where the phone runs necessary apps that you need.
Camera
The phone’s camera app has features such as:
- The AI camera enables the rear camera to intelligently recognize things you are about to take pictures of. It can recognize things like plants, food, buildings, concerts, animals, among others and then optimize the image automatically.
- It comes with a portrait mode that adds beautification and bokeh effects to selfies to make them awesome.
- It also has a gesture selfie taking mode for taking more composed selfies.
- Other features include pro-mode, HDR, panorama, aperture, super macro, and high-res for taking high resolution pictures.
The phone works best in well lit conditions as the pictures and video are way more clearer and crisp. You can obviously turn on the flash but the experience is not the same.
Here are some of the photos I took with the phone.
Battery
Storage
The phone comes with 128GB internal storage which is quite adequate. I really tried to fill it up with apps, pictures and music and video downloads but I could only get to 100GB.
In case the memory is not enough, you can add a memory card which is upgradable to upto 256GB.
Final thoughts
Huawei has done really well with the Y series and especially the Y9 versions. The Huawei Y9a is not any different and its performance in general makes it a good buy.
It is available for Ksh. 30,999 and it is available at Huawei Mobile Kenya shops countrywide.