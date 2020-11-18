Shares

Huawei Y series smartphones have proved to be very popular in the Kenyan market. The phones are available at different price points, from the affordable to the mid-range.

The Huawei Y9a was launched in the Kenyan market in October this year and it is available at Ksh. 30,999. I got to test drive the phone and here are my thoughts on it.

Out of the box

Huawei Y9a

Charger plug

USB cable

Earphones

Screen protector

Back cover

Manual

Huawei Y9a specifications Dimensions: 6.44 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 197 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.63 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera set up

64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP

Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black

The processor and the RAM comes quite handy especially when you are running heavy apps. I liked that I was able to run multiple heavy apps and the phone still worked pretty well. I think the absence of a lot of bloatware helps create an experience where the phone runs necessary apps that you need.

Camera

The phone’s camera app has features such as:

The AI camera enables the rear camera to intelligently recognize things you are about to take pictures of. It can recognize things like plants, food, buildings, concerts, animals, among others and then optimize the image automatically.

It comes with a portrait mode that adds beautification and bokeh effects to selfies to make them awesome.

It also has a gesture selfie taking mode for taking more composed selfies.

Other features include pro-mode, HDR, panorama, aperture, super macro, and high-res for taking high resolution pictures.

The phone works best in well lit conditions as the pictures and video are way more clearer and crisp. You can obviously turn on the flash but the experience is not the same.

Here are some of the photos I took with the phone.

Battery

The battery life on this phone is just amazing. I got between 13-14 hours from the battery with heavy use and almost a day with light use. It can take quite a beating even when you game for hours.

The phone has fast charging and it takes around 40 minutes to fully charge from zero battery.