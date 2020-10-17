Shares

The Strathmore University in Partnership with Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has launched the Fourth Cohort of the Women in Tech 2020 program.

Women in Tech program has so far supported and guided over 40 female led startups in Kenya through training, mentorship, coaching and Funding over the last three years.

Apart from the Kes 1 million seed funding each of the top five participants receive, the teams are taken through a 12week incubation mentorship and training through the Bank’s Employee Volunteering program. Through the incubation, all the entrepreneurs are offered expert training in the areas of idea conceptualization, strategy formulation and marketing which is key in moving the businesses from incubation to sustainable ventures.

The Fourth Cohort will focus on scaling women owned businesses who are building technology apps and technology enabled solutions, ranging from but not limited to Internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Augmented and Virtual reality, 3D and 4D Printing, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Blockchain and Biometrics and other IT areas.

Standard Chartered Chief Operating Officer, Peter Gitau, had this to say, “Since the launch of the Women in Technology Program in 2017, over 1,100 entrepreneurs have applied to be a part of the program, 120 start-ups have been shortlisted with 30 taking part in the incubator program. 15 outstanding start-ups have benefitted from the seed funding of Kes 1 million each to grow their businesses. To date, over 75% of innovations in different cohorts have attracted additional funding from both development partners and equity investors ranging from USD 50,000 – USD 150,000, and their businesses have grown revenue and sales in double digits”. As a bank we are committed to supporting small business through provision of finance, especially during this pandemic, and most importantly with the necessary business management skills through our Financial Literacy programs.”

The call for applicants is now open for women led small and medium businesses leveraging on technology and new business models to drive change and grow communities. The deadline for applications is 15th December 2020, if you would like to apply, click here.