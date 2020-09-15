Shares

A video has surfaced online showing UNICEF employee Philip Van De Graaf assaulting & racially abusing Kenyans at an AirBnb in Ridgeways.

According to a statement on Medium by Thogori Karago, Phillip gatecrashed an AirBnb she had rented and immediately started being unruly. Thogori was apparently hosting friends and family for a post-wedding event for her brother and his wife when the incident happened.

According to Thogori, Phillip gate crashed their AirBnb and became abusive while insisting that they should leave the premises “Upon his close approach on my porch and personal space I asked him to calm down and step away as he continued to shout verbal abusive words and racial slurs towards me and my friends. Thereafter, he realised he was being recorded by several people hurling vebally abusive language and and he began to attack — pushing and hitting those who tried to protect themselves”.

She added that “The man continued to hurl the insults and threaten physical assault using words such as ‘i will kill you’ and ‘fuck you’ repeatedly and proceeding to scream calling the diplomatic police. He ensued to use several objects around him to attack us and destroy personal property located in the porch area unprovoked. He also went and got his guard dog and brought it to our property in an attempt to use it against us”.

According to his LinkedIn account, Philip is a Public Health Supply Chain Management professional. He serves as the Regional Supply & Logistics Manager at UNICEF based in Nairobi.

The assault and abuse has apparently been reported to the police but action has yet to be taken against Philip. His employer UNICEF has also yet to respond.

Here are the videos of the assault.