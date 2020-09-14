Shares

Smartphone company, realme, has announced that it will launch its newest smartphone, the realme C15, in the Kenyan market on 18th September 2020.

The company recently launched in the Kenyan market and introduced several devices in the market. These include the realme 6, realme C11, realme C3 and the realme Band. The company has also launched the realme Buds Air Neo which are available for sale at Ksh. 4,999.

The new realme C15 runs on Android 10 + realme UI 1.0 operating software. It comes with a huge 6000mAh battery, with 18W Quick Charge and a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. The phone comes with a Quad camera set-up at the back with a 13 megapixel main camera. It also comes with a 8 Megapixel selfie camera.

It is not clear how much the realme C15 will cost but the other phone in that series, the realme C11 costs Ksh. 9,999 so it is our guesstimate that the C15 will cost around Ksh. 16,000.

The realme C15 will be officially launched in the Kenyan market on 18th September 2020 and it will officially go on sale on 21st September 2020.

realme C15 specifications

Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.39 inches

Weight: 209 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10 + realme UI 1.0

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage and RAM: 32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM (not confirmed which version will be available)

Main camera: Quad camera setup

13 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

Selfie camera: 8 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Others: Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Colours: Marine Blue and Seagull Silver