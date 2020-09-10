Shares

Liquid Telecom has announced that it launched a cyber security unit and is now offering cyber security solutions to its customers.

The new solution is designed to protect customers at every intersection of their digitally transformed business including network, people, and systems.

Cyber security is a real and imminent threat to businesses and their end-users, as highlighted by the survey commissioned in August 2020 by Liquid Telecom. IT decision makers across Africa were asked for their insights on cyber security trends, with 57% of those surveyed stating that they have seen an increase in threats over the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Liquid Telecom has streamlined and strengthened its cyber security offerings into one unit to address these growing concerns. With decades of knowledge in this field and an eye on the future. The solution is designed to address the key concerns of IT decision makers, by securing businesses effectively to increase productivity.

“Although we’re unveiling the cyber security unit today, Liquid Telecom is not new to this space. We have successfully secured our own network for the past 15 years, and now through our strategic partnerships with Netskope, Logicalis, Microsoft and Cyber Risk Aware we have curated the best solutions in the industry to address the changing demands of a digitally transformed business world. Allowing customers to focus on their core business offering while we manage their complete IT environment,” said David Behr, Group Chief Digital Officer, Liquid Telecom.

Liquid Telecom is a communications solutions provider across 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Southern and South Africa. It serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting and co-location and digital services. It has built Africa’s largest fibre network, stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, with a combined potential 19,000 square metres of rack space and 78 MW of power. This is in addition to offering leading cloud-based services, such as Microsoft Office365 and Microsoft Azure across their fibre footprint.