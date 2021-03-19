Shares

Liquid Telecom, now Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has announced its business transformation from a telecommunications services provider to a technology group.

Over the last 20 years, Liquid has established itself as a pan-African digital infrastructure provider with an extensive network spanning over 73,000 km. This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organization’s expansion of its services.

This move strengthens the Group’s aim of accelerating growth by providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across Africa. In this strategic rebrand, Liquid’s new digital-first product offerings enables employees and customers to interact virtually, irrespective of the time or location.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is bringing its high-performance network connectivity closer to more people and accelerating the development of the digital workplace. This is being achieved by aggressively expanding into new countries, including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The new brand will expand its Managed Services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of tools to re-imagine their customers’ business needs. Whether they are focused on enabling collaboration or utilizing the most advanced cloud applications.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players. This in turn, is bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

Nic Rudnick, Group CEO Liquid Intelligent Technologies, said, “Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa have uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies including the high computing power of the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security to our customers.”