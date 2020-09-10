Shares

LG Electronics has today launched its first commercial laundry Reference store in Buruburu. The Reference store is designed to provide customers business ideas and insights into LG’s Commercial Laundry System, a total laundry solution that comes with complete set-up of LG washer and dryer equipment and end-to-end business support.

The LG Commercial Laundry system provides differentiated values to enterprises and customers that includes product reliability, low maintenance cost and energy and space saving features. The commercial washers provide superior durability and reliability, thanks to the LG Inverter Direct Drive™ that offers customers quiet and low vibration performance. It comes with minimal parts which means customers do not need to worry about repairs. On the other hand, the LG commercial dryers incorporate a durable heavy-duty motor that results in better drying performance and increased drying capacity.

The stackable design for the washers and dryers allows more customers and more machines in limited space, suitable for businesses of all sizes. The Laundromat will provide new experience bearing in mind Hygiene and Sanitization needs of the customers.

The commercial equipment are available in two main models: Titan C and Giant C+ focusing on the below benefits:

Durability- LG Inverter Direct Drive feature offers you quiet and low vibration performance and less parts equal less repairs.

Efficiency– The washers are ENERGY STAR qualified that meets industry standards in energy efficiency, in line with LG’s corporate sustainability strategy to reduce the environmental impact of a product’s development, production, and circulation.

Convenience- LG Commercial Laundry products are all front service accessible to reduce service time and intuitive programming controls allow operators to choose from a variety of functions and programs easily.

LG’s East Africa Managing Director Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim, had this to say, “The laundromat business remains a venture with potential in the Kenyan market. With this Laundromat store, we seek to empower interested entrepreneurs and investors who are looking to venture into the laundry business market and set-up their own self-service laundry stores. The Laundromat Business has transformed the livelihood of several communities globally, from the end users to the investors. For example Asian countries and other Continents.”