EABL Foundation has today announced that it has invested over Ksh. 20 million in water & sanitation project in Western Kenya.

EABL Foundation will investm over Ksh. 20 million towards the development of water and sanitation projects in the Lake Basin areas of Lukume, Olembo, Magunga, Okiki Amayo and Ndhiwa. This is part of the company’s five-year plan to inject over 500 million litres of water into households facing water shortages and replenishing water in the communities they operate in.

The projects are being implemented in partnership with the Lake Basin Development Authority, Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and Amref Health Africa in Kenya. The projects will include the drilling and equipping of boreholes, tanks and water kiosks, installation of pumps and construction of pipelines and communal water points.

“We are committed to building thriving communities where we live, work, source and sell by ensuring our projects have a positive impact. One of the ways is by improving access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation. Through our Water of Life programme, we are providing access to clean and safe water to millions of people in the country. Our priority is to bring the commodity closer to the people, who in the past, walked several kilometers to access clean water”, according EABL Foundation Managing Trustee, Eric Kiniti.

“Kenya Red Cross Society is committed to contributing towards achievement of UN SDG 6 by ensuring equitable access to safe, sustainable and affordable clean water, as well as adequate sanitation and hygiene education. We are delighted to see our partnership with EABL Foundation bearing fruit,” added Dr. Asha Mohammed, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General.

In addition to the projects in the Lake Basin region, EABL Foundation has also funded projects in other counties including Nairobi, Kajiado, Kericho, Kiambu, Kitui, Makueni, Kisumu and Nyeri counties. Over the years, KBL’s Water of Life programme has benefitted close to 2 million people.

Additionally, KBL is planting trees in various water towers in Kenya to protect the sources of the precious commodity. In the last decade, EABL has planted over 1 million tree seedlings in partnership with Nature Kenya, Kenya Forest Service and various Community Forest Associations (CFA’s) across the country.

The EABL Foundation is the CSR arm of East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL). EABL, through its subsidiary, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), has been a leading manufacturer in Kenya since it began operations in 1922. Key brands include Tusker Lager which is the flagship brand, Tusker Malt Lager, Pilsner, WhiteCap, WhiteCap Light, Senator, Guinness, Allsopps and President Lager.