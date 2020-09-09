Shares

Video on demand service, Showmax, has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform.

On the movies side, they have some new ones that you can watch on the platform. The movies include Addams Family, Extremely Wicked, and Shockingly Evil and Vile, which is inspired by the notorious Ted Bundy.

Here are 7 new movies that you can watch now on Showmax.

1. The Addams Family | Animation

The world’s kookiest family is coming to town and this poor little New Jersey suburb has no idea what’s about to hit it. When Wednesday Addams befriends the daughter of reality TV host Margaux Needler, who’s hell-bent on building the perfect planned community, the Addams family find themselves way out of their league when it comes to “assimilation”.

The all-star voice cast is led by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams; Oscar Isaac (Star Wars’ Poe Dameron) as Gomez; Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Wednesday; and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Pugsley. Other famous voices include: Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as It, and Bette Midler plays Grandma. Watch it online.

2. Bombshell | Biopic

Based on a true story, this blockbuster drama is superbly led by Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, and Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, all three of whom, Rolling Stone says, “come out blazing in this tale of how the women of Fox News brought down a predatory CEO.” Watch it now.

3. Booksmart | Comedy

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars realise they should have worked less and played more. Determined to catch up with their peers, the best friends try to cram four years of fun into one night. Beanie Feldstein (Jenna in What We Do In The Shadows) earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical as Molly, with Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) as her best friend Amy. Watch it online.

4. Destroyer | Action

Destroyer is a heavy-weight, neo-noir crime drama starring Nicole Kidman in a 2019 Golden Globe-nominated performance as a damaged ex-LAPD cop with a score to settle, some wrongs to right, and a history to set straight. As Variety says, “Nothing Nicole Kidman has done can prepare you for Destroyer.” Watch it tonight.

5. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile | Crime biopic

This biographical crime thriller about one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy, is based on the memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, penned by Bundy’s former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall.

Zac Efron plays Bundy in a People’s Choice nominated performance Variety calls, “controlled, magnetic, audacious, committed, and eerily right.” John Malkovich plays the presiding judge at Bundy’s trial, with Kaya Scodelario as Bundy’s wife Carole Ann Boone. The cast also includes Golden Globe winner Jim Parsons (Sheldon in Big Bang Theory); Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment and Metallica frontman James Hetfield. Watch it now.

6. Five Feet Apart | Romance

Stella Grant is every bit a 17-year-old: she’s attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient.

Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control – all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse). As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Watch it online.

7. Ma | Horror

Ma centres on a group of teens who luck out when middle-aged single Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer) offers them her basement to hang out and party in. But just as it seems things couldn’t get sweeter, they begin to suspect there’s something a little off about Ma… Produced by Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Us, BlacKkKlansman), Ma scooped nominations at both the Teen Choice and Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Film awards last year. Watch it on Showmax.

Showmax Mobile costs Ksh 380 per month while Showmax Standard costs Ksh. 760 per month. There’s also Showmax Pro which costs Ksh. 1,050 for mobile while the Showmax Pro standard costs Ksh. 2,100.

Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.