The WomenWork Network has launched a new initiative dubbed Rebuild, that will offer emergency loans to women entrepreneurs in Kenya.

The Rebuild Program is aimed at enabling women owned businesses to survive the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has created. The loan is also aimed at stabilizing these businesses including retaining staff and adapting to the new economic environment.

To be able to get the loans, businesses need to be majority women owned and they are offering loans from Ksh. 31,200. They will also receive business training and will also become part of the WomenWork network of entrepreneurs.

Eligibility Criteria

A valid Kenyan National ID

Aged 18 – 70 years old

Your business is majority woman-owned (51% and above)

Your business has been in existence for at least 6 months prior to applying for loans

You have an annual turnover of Ksh 5. million and below

You have less than 50 employees

Your business does not engage in alcohol, tobacco & drug-related businesses, weapons manufacture & war-related activities, gambling/betting, sex-related industries, or have ownership by Government or parastatal actors

You’re a member of the WomenWork Rebuild by Facebook Group

To apply for WomenWork Rebuild program, go to rebuild.womenwork.co.ke/rebuild.