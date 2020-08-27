Shares

NAS Airport Services has announced that it has launched a new online store to provide food and laundry services directly to customers. The store is available here nasservair.dpo.store.

The NAS online store has been launched in partnership with DPO Group, one of Africa’s leading digital payment companies. The new store will be supported Sendy Marketplace, a logistics platform in Africa, that will handle deliveries for the new store.

Brands featured in the store include Tanafo, a ready-to-eat meal brand whose name was birthed through a brand naming competition by staff. Tanafo offers ready to eat lamb chops, chicken wings, and beef ribs, among other options. Other brands include the NAS Pristine Laundry brand and Table 49 restaurant.

The General Manager, NAS Airport Services, Mr. Stephane Lopez noted that this was a major gateway to providing world class meals and laundry services to the B2C market; which previously was only accessible to B2B clients. Said Mr. Lopez, “Previously we’ve mostly focused on servicing businesses but this new partnership enables us to take our brand to the wider consumer market by tapping into opportunities offered through e-commerce. We are excited to partner with DPO Group and Sendy Limited to make this dream a reality.”

DPO Group CEO Eran Feinstein also noted that with the social distance requirements brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has increasingly embraced e-commerce with safety being the key consideration. Mr. Feinstein said the new platform will provide consumers with options to order goods and services from NAS Airport Services Limited, pay for them securely online or offline through DPO and await their delivery all from the comfort of their homes or work places.

NAS Airport Services was founded in 1949 and is now part of Servair, the world’s 3rd largest airline caterer and the largest in Africa. NAS supplies international and local airlines with a fully integrated catering operations from preparation to loading and off-loading.