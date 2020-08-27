Shares

Belva Digital has announced the launch of a new service dubbed AXIS, that will help businesses simplify digital communications and payments.

AXIS is a new platform that offers a one-stop shop to manage business communication through channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, Messenger, Email, and Voice while integrating with digital payments.

Up to 83% of users contact a business to find more about their products or services before making a purchase. Mostly, these conversations are on popular channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, Messenger, Voice, and so forth. Due to this channel fragmentation, it’s becoming harder for businesses to keep a pulse on the conversation thus missing out on customer engagement and revenue moments. This is the conversational commerce opportunity that AXIS is seeking to fulfill.

“AXIS is promising a centralized platform for organizations to easily interact and transact with their customer base. Picture being able to import and segment your customers and subsequently being able to send a bulk SMS, and attending to incoming messages on WhatsApp, and collecting digital payments while on the same dashboard,” adds Harriet Mutiso, Chief Product Officer for AXIS.

AXIS, an AI-driven platform, has already struck a partnership with the Standard Group to deploy a WhatsApp Bot for the distribution and selling of their ePaper. This has been successful with thousands of Kenyans now able to interact with the bot and buy a copy of their trusted source of information, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of this partnership with brands such as the Standard Group, we are more confident we can serve businesses at scale and with a product that will prove to be a catalyst for growth,” comments Fred Kithinzi, Founder & CEO of AXIS.

The product follows fifteen months of research and development and a substantial seed capital investment of more than $100,000 from the parent company, Belva Digital, an award-winning, and a KPMG Top 100 digital technology firm in Kenya.

Small and medium businesses are the backbone of our economy, comprising up to 98% of all businesses in Kenya and contributing close to 50% of the GDP. However, when it comes to technology, they lack localized and simplified tech solutions. That’s the gap AXIS hopes to address with a promise of a frictionless and affordable communications and payments platform.

AXIS is a product of Belva Digital LLC, a marketing technology company, with offices in Kenya and Uganda. Belva Digital comprises of a team of strategists, media experts, creatives, and futurists with experience working with global, African, and local organizations.