Safaricom Foundation has announced that it has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) & medical equipment to health centres in Murang’a County.

Safaricom Foundation has handed over personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh. 1.5 million to health workers in Murang’a County in support of the fight against COVID-19.

The Foundation also supported the construction of an examination and antenatal room at Don Bosco dispensary in Makuyu at a cost of Ksh. 1 million to boost maternal health care in the region. In addition, Ndakaini Dispensary received medical equipment worth Ksh. 500, 000 under Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative. The equipment include thermal guns, a blood pressure machine and nebulizer for asthmatic patients.

“We have seen COVID-19 spreading in the counties and the health workers who we rely on should be protected from infection while serving the public. That is why we have donated PPEs to more than 15 counties and we continue to identify where there is a need. We are also focusing on improving service delivery in maternal healthcare which is one of our key focus areas,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Murang’a County is among the 12 counties that have so far benefitted from Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative which is in its second phase. Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu initiative has also recently provided medical equipment to health centres in 8 counties across the country.