Shares

Carrefour Supermarket has announced that it has completed the second phase of its charity initiative to support underprivileged families across Nairobi affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with the company’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves, the initiative has helped to generate donations of more than 65 tonnes of staple food items, worth over Ksh. 5 million, since its launch in May 2020.

Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has joined forces with the Kenya Red Cross (KRC) to deliver donations providing over 10,000 food hampers to families in need. These hampers were comprised of essential items such as maize meal, rice, ndengu, and baking flour.

Carrefour has encouraged its customers to also support vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus by donating food hampers when shopping at any of Kenya’s 8 Carrefour stores. The brand has supplemented the contributions donated by customers. The initiative was further supported by the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which took the lead on distributing the donated food packages to families.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our customers. At the start of this campaign, we aimed to support up to 5,000 at-risk Kenyan families. To our delight, as we near the conclusion of this campaign, we can proudly say that we have gone above and beyond our target. As a community champion, it is an honour to collaborate with organisations and customers from across the country to affect real and lasting change during these challenging times. We are determined to offer ongoing support to families in need and demonstrate our commitment to the people of Kenya.”

Dr Asha Mohammed, Secretary General, Kenya Red Cross Society, said: “We appreciate the support from partners and well-wishers such as Carrefour to help vulnerable families with food rations during this time of the pandemic. Indeed, as the response draws on, we have seen the number of people in need also continue to rise. We therefore appeal to more partners to follow the same example of assisting those affected.”

The charity campaign also saw families from Githembe in Nairobi receive over 33 tonnes of staple food, worth over Ksh. 2.5 million, in the first phase of the campaign.

Carrefour Supermarket in May 2020 launched a month-long donation campaign in Kenya in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross to assist communities in need with donations.