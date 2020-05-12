Carrefour partners with Kenya Red Cross to distribute food donations to Kenyans in need

Shares

Carrefour Supermarket has launched a month-long donation campaign in Kenya in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross to assist communities in need with donations. The campaign will target communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis which has seen many families in Kenya being out of work and unable to feed their families.

The donation the campaign will target will consists of maize flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil and other food items, targeting needy families neighbouring Carrefour stores. The distribution of these donations will be done through the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The donations will be sourced from Carrefour customers who will be requested to join this worthy cause by donating food hampers and dropping them in the donation boxes, located in each of the seven Carrefour stores in Kenya. Carrefour will also contribute a food hamper, for every 10 donated by its customers.

The Kenya Red Cross has been at the forefront in collecting and distributing food essentials during the COVID-19 crisis.

Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive franchise rights to operate Carrefour in 37 countries and currently operates over 270 Carrefour stores in 15 countries. Uganda will be its 16th market. Carrefour started operations in East Africa with its entry into the Kenyan market in 2016 and operates seven stores to date, employing more than 1,400 staff members.