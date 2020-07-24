Shares

Phone manufacturer HMD Global has announced that its newest smartphone, the Nokia 5.3, is now available for sale in the Kenyan market.

The phone is available in three colours i.e. Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal and is available in retail stores, Safaricom or Jumia. It is available at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 21,999.

The Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 and comes with Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon processor, 64GB internal storage, 3GB RAM, Quad camera set up at the back (13 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP) and an 8MP selfie camera. It also comes with a large 4000 mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

Dimensions: 6.47 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches

Weight: 185 grams

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.55 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

OS: Android 10, Android One

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 3GB RAM

Main camera: Quad camera setup

13 MP f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP 13mm (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Colours: Cyan, Sand, Charcoal