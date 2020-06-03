Shares

In the price range of under Ksh. 14,000, we have the Tecno Spark 5 and the Huawei Y6s. These are basically budget phones and they are for those individuals who are looking to get the latest features in a phone without spending a fortune.

We put the two phones head to head in a bid to determine which phone gives the most value for money.

Here are the Phone Specifications;

Tecno Spark 4

Huawei Y6 Prime Display Type LCD touchscreen LCD touchscreen Size 6.6 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) 6.09 inches, 91.0 cm2 (~79.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, (~269 ppi density) 720 x 1560 pixels, (~282 ppi density) Platform Operating System Android 10, HIOS 6.1 Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 Mediatek MT6761 Helio P35 CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Cortex-A53 Memory RAM 2GB 3GB Internal 32GB 64GB External MicroSD up to 512GB MicroSD up to 1TB Network Technology 4G LTE 4G LTE SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM Camera Main Camera 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

QVGA 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) 8MP, f/2.0 Battery Size Non-removable 5000 mAh battery Non-removable 3020 mAh battery Charging Micro USB Port Micro USB Port Colors Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey Orchid Blue, Starry Black Price Ksh. 13,999 Ksh. 13,299

Appearance

Both phones have smooth rounded edges and have a premium look about them. They have a glass front and a plastic frame. However, the Huawei Y6s is slimmer and weighs slightly less at which makes it much easier to handle than the Spark 5.

The Spark 5 comes with a 6.6 inch HD (720 x 1600) LCD display while the Huawei Y6s comes with a 6.09 inches HD (720 x 1520 pixels) LCD display. On this front you will definitely get a better view on the Spark 5 due to the bigger screen size.

Both screens delivered when it came to consumption of multimedia content such as movies, Youtube and social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. However, the Spark 5 had an edge due to the bigger screen size and higher pixels.

Camera

The Tecno Spark 4 comes with a triple camera setup at the back which features a f/1.8 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA camera. On the other hand, Huawei Y6 Prime rocks a f/1.8 13 MP main camera. On this aspect, the Spark 5 which has a triple camera setup which is AI powered camera has a clear advantage.

Both phones rock a 8 MP front camera, however, the Spark 5 also incorporates AI technology to make your selfies more vivid and flawless.

Performance

The Tecno Spark 5 runs on a Mediatek Helio A22 processor and has the Android 10, HIOS 6.1 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. On the other hand the Huawei Y6s comes with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, Android 9.0 (Pie), EMUI 9.1 and 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage

The phones held their own when it came to performance but the Spark 5 lagged a behind in light, moderate and heavy usage. In terms of performance, the Huawei Y6s clearly trumps the Spark 5 which is understandable given the bigger RAM and processor.

Battery

The Tecno Spark 5 comes with a 5000 mAh battery while the Huawei Y6s comes with a 3020 mAh. With a full battery i was able to use the Spark 5 for a day and a half on fairly heavy usage. However, the Y6 which has a smaller battery was able to take me a full day courtesy of power management options that help it to optimise battery usage. That said, on the battery front, the clear winner here is the Tecno Spark 5.

Both phones come with a micro-USB port which makes charging a tedious affair if you are used to a Type C.

Conclusion

Both phones give good value for money and it is actually hard to choose between the two. As such if you value battery life, screen size, pictures and you are a light user then the Spark 5 is for you but if you are a heavy user, then the Y6s would suit you better due to the bigger RAM.