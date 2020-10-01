Shares

Tecno has announced that the Spark 5 Pro will be launched in the country soon. However, you have the chance to pre order it until October 6th. This follows the launch of the Spark 5 earlier in the year.

Just like the Spark 5, the Spark 5 Pro will run on the Android 10 Pie with the HiOS 6.1 on top of it. However, unlike the Spark 5, the Spark 5 Pro will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio A25. It comes with a 5000mAh battery just like the Spark 5.

For the display, the Spark 5 rocks a 6.6 inches HD dot notch touchscreen which ensures you have more screen for media consumption. The Spark 5 comes with a quad AI camera setup at the back where you have a 16MP primary camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens. The cameras give you different modes such as bokeh, portrait, AI HDR and AI scene detection. At the front there is a, 8MP selfie camera with LED flashlights which are hidden in the top bezel for those low light conditions.

To pre-order, one needs to visit official Tecno retail stores countrywide and pay a deposit of Ksh. 2000. With every pre-order, one has the option of either getting the Tecno H2 Hipods or special coupons.