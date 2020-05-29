Shares

Pesapal has announced that it has received Oracle Validated Integration of Reserveport 2.6 with Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5, as presented in the Oracle Partner Finder. Reserveport by Pesapal is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Hospitality Cloud customers.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions. This includes ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions successfully and reliably meet the needs and priorities of the customers. The Reserveport integration to Oracle Hospitality OPERA ensures that availability and pricing is distributed real time to major booking online travel agents, such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Hotels.com, each time these change in Oracle Hospitality OPERA. When reservations occur on a booking site, Reserveport automatically updates the PMS – no need for calls, manual booking management. The result is a seamless interaction between the property management system and online travel agents.

Pesapal provides a simple, safe, and secure way for businesses to accept payments in Africa. They partner with credit card companies, banks, and mobile networks to give consumers as many payment options as possible. Pesapal offers ecommerce and point-of-sale (POS) payment processing support.

Powered by Pesapal, Reserveport is an easy-to-use central reservations system for all types of accommodations and hotel operations. Reserveport offers a simple online solution that enables online hotel reservations, and at the same time, simplifies daily administration.