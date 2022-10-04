Shares

Pesapal has announced that it has upgraded the API on its payment platform to improve security and user experience. According the company, the new API dubbed Pesapal 3.0, has enhanced security features and a better user interface for merchants and consumers.

As part of the API upgrade, Pesapal has adopted the 3-D Secure processing for card payments and introduced Sim Tool Kit (STK) for mobile money payments. Additionally, these changes specify the use of multiple options for step-up authentication thus reducing instances of fraud and chargebacks.

Businesses use the Pesapal API to integrate Pesapal payment gateway for mobile & card payments on their websites. It is commonly used by online businesses to receive payments from their customers.

Commenting on the upgrade, Pesapal Executive Director Agosta Liko said as e-commerce booms in East Africa, Pesapal continues to invest in technologies to maintain a high level of confidence among consumers and merchants.

“With the explosive growth in e-commerce, it has become more critical than ever for businesses of all sizes to have robust protection and a clear view of their API suite. We are excited about the promise offered by Pesapal 3.0, and the new features enable us to bring value-added services to the market. By meeting the global standard for electronic payments, we are able to materially deal with the risk, leading to an increase in consumer confidence in using credit and debit cards or even mobile money on eCommerce platforms.” Mr. Liko said.

3-D Secure (3DS) is a payment protocol designed to provide an additional layer of protection. It helps prevent fraud by enabling consumers to authenticate themselves with their payment card issuers when making purchases on digital channels. It also provides merchants and issuers with a way to authenticate cardholders for eCommerce transactions before authorising them.

The key components of the Pesapal 3.0 include:

– Improved user interface and experience (UI/UX)

– The mobile money checkout process has STK push and a 2-step checkout in case the customer’s phone does not support the feature

– 3-D Secure processing for debit & credit cards ensuring clients & merchants are protected from fraud

– The checkout process for debit & credit cards is now simplified: a single form

– For developers, API changed from SOAP to JSON, which is a more straightforward way to consumer APIs

Pesapal was founded in 2009 and it provides a secure platform for individuals and businesses to make and accept payments in Africa. They offer a variety of options for end-users to make payments for products they are purchasing both online and at the point of sale. It operates in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Pesapal has in the last year received licenses in Uganda and Kenya to operate as a Payment Services Provider.