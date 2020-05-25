Shares

Kenya’s Tusker Lager beer has made it into the the top 100 Most Admired African Brands 2020 ranking by Brand Africa. Tusker came in at number 69.

The rankings were announced in a novel global virtual event. American sports and fitness giant, Nike takes the top spot for the third year in a row. MTN and Dangote are the most admired African brands. Nigeria’s GT Bank returns to the top spot in financial services and the United Kingdom’s BBC retains its media category ranking as the most admired media brand in separate category sub-surveys of the most admired financial services and media brands in Africa. African brands only occupy 13 of the 100 entries, 7 less from last year.

The rankings are a consumer-led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa. The survey is conducted among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent. The 2020 survey was conducted between February and April 2020 and yielded over 15,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands.

Out of the top 100 brands in 2010/11, only half still appear in this year’s list due to mergers, acquisitions and the obsolescence of many brands. The most prominent changes are in the technology category with the demise Blackberry (#32 in 2010/11), the consolidation of Vodafone (#54 in 2010/11 and now #13 in 2020) which acquired Vodacom in 2008 and rebranded in 2011, Etisalat (#40 in 2010/11) rebranding to 9 Mobile in 2017 and Motorola (#39) being acquired by Lenovo in 2014. Chinese brand, Tecno, has raced up the ranking from #33 to #5 in the rankings – a dominant performance for one of China’s premier global brands that’s not even sold in China.

Tusker Lager is a beer brand owned by East African Breweries (EABL). It is the largest African beer brand in the Diageo group, which owns majority shares in EABL.

It is sold in variants that include:

Tusker Lager: sold in keg, widget cans and bottles: 4.2% ABV pale lager

Tusker Malt: 5.0% ABV premium lager

Tusker Lite: 4.0% ABV lite lager

Tusker Cider: 4.5% ABV Apple cider

Download the full report HERE.