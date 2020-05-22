Shares

The Ministry of Health in Kenya has launched a COVID-19 status dashboard that contains current Kenyan data on the pandemic. The dashboard was created in partnership with the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and ESRI Eastern Africa.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis all over the world and in Kenya, the first case was reported on March 13. As at May 21st, Kenya has recorded 1,109 cases with 50 deaths and 375 recoveries.

The Kenya COVID-19 dashboard includes information such as:

Information on infections (number of infections, active cases, deaths and number of recoveries)

Map showing the specific locations of the infected cases

Map showing the trajectory of infections from March till now

Map comparing cumulative daily recoveries and deaths

Infections grouped by counties

Prediction models of infections

The dashboard also includes a risk map of the population that is most at risk due to severe complications if they contract COVID-19 based on some of the early reporting from the most affected countries.

The Kenya COVID-19 dashboard is available here covid19.health.go.ke.