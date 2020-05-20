Safaricom donates PPEs to hospitals in Uasin Gishu County

Shares

Safaricom Foundation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh. 1 million to hospitals in Uasin Gishu County as part of efforts to support the COVID-19 outbreak response in the County. The donation was made in partnership with SPEAK and Uasin Gishu County.

The PPEs which include laboratory coats, hand sanitizers, eye protectors, medical masks and gloves will be distributed to 7 health facilities in the County including the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“It is imperative that we guarantee the safety of our healthcare workers by ensuring that they are adequately resourced through the provision of PPEs so that they can continue to tackle this pandemic from the frontline,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Through the partnership, hand sanitizers will also be distributed to 2 markets and 6 bus stops in the county including World Bank and Municipal Markets.

“We are grateful to Safaricom Foundation for the items they have donated. The PPE’s have come in at the right time to enhance the work of the frontline workers and the hand sanitizers in public places will help promote good hygiene which as you know is crucial in supporting the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus”, said Daniel Chemno, Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor.

Safaricom has donated Ksh. 200 Million through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations towards providing Cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities. They have also donated thermal cameras worth Ksh. 10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.